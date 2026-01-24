$43.170.01
Over 1.2 million consumers without electricity in Kyiv and Chernihiv after Russia's night attack - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Over 1.2 million consumers in Kyiv and Chernihiv are without electricity after the night attack. Water supply in the capital is planned to be restored during the day.

Over 1.2 million consumers without electricity in Kyiv and Chernihiv after Russia's night attack - Deputy Prime Minister

In Kyiv and Chernihiv, after Russia's night attack, over 1.2 million consumers are without electricity; in the capital, water supply is planned to be restored during the day, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to him, the elimination of the consequences of the massive shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities continues. "Kyiv and the region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region are under attack. The enemy launched more than 370 drones and 21 missiles of various types," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Kyiv

In Kyiv, over 800,000 subscribers are without electricity. Heating disruptions have been recorded in about 6,000 buildings, and in over 2,000, it is completely absent. As a result of the night shelling, there are interruptions in water supply to the left-bank part of the city and the Pechersk district of the Right Bank. We plan to restore water supply during the day.

- Kuleba reported.

Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, over 400,000 consumers are without electricity. All boiler houses are working, the city is supplied with heat. Water supply is also available thanks to alternative power sources.

- the Vice Prime Minister stated.

"We are coordinating actions with local authorities for the fastest possible elimination of the consequences. All emergency services, utility workers, and repair crews are working on site," Kuleba emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
