88,000 families in Kyiv without electricity after Russian attack - DTEK

In Kyiv, 88,000 families were left without electricity after a massive Russian attack on the night of January 24, DTEK reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Kyiv: 88,000 families temporarily without electricity after a massive attack. Due to the massive attack, some houses in the Desnianskyi district were left without electricity. First of all, we are restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities. - DTEK reported.

As noted by the energy company, "the weather is interfering, but the crews are working non-stop to restore power to homes as quickly as possible."

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv. Schedules are currently not working.

Against this background, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, lighting in parks and squares will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv.

"Due to the electricity deficit in the capital, a decision was made to gradually restrict and turn off outdoor lighting in parks and squares - for the rational use of energy resources," the statement said.

As indicated, in the evening until the start of the curfew and after its completion:

LED lights operate in energy-saving mode – up to 20% of power;

other luminaires are partially switched on – approximately 30% of the total number.

"During the curfew, outdoor lighting in the city is completely turned off," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration explains: most of the luminaires in parks and squares are outdated and do not have the ability to adjust brightness. In conditions of limited energy supply, their operation is impractical, so the lighting of such locations will be completely turned off.

The shutdown is carried out in stages and mostly manually - specialists of KP "Kyivmisksvitlo" are working to preserve the lighting of streets and main thoroughfares, the Kyiv City State Administration indicated.