Ukrainians warned of emergency power outages after Russian attack

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine after another massive Russian attack on the energy sector, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect. - the company reported.

Energy workers, as indicated, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

"If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly!" - Ukrenergo urged.

