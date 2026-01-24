$43.170.01
"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with over 370 drones and 21 missiles. He emphasized that there can be no delay in air defense supplies.

"We cannot delay with air defense, we cannot close our eyes to these strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 370 drones and 21 missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Ukraine with more than 370 drones and 21 missiles, stating that every such Russian strike on energy proves that there can be no delay in air defense supplies and no turning a blind eye - it is necessary to respond, and respond with force, writes UNN.

At night, Russia massively attacked our regions – they launched more than 370 attack drones and 21 missiles of various types. Kyiv and the region, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions were under attack. In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory where IDPs lived, a medical college, and residential buildings were damaged. As of now, dozens of people are known to be injured, including a child. In the capital and the region, the main target for the Russians was energy. Unfortunately, this attack claimed one life. My condolences to the family and friends

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

All necessary services, according to the President, are currently working at the sites of Russian strikes, eliminating all consequences. "Rescuers, medics, utility services, energy workers, repair crews. Thank you to everyone involved. I am grateful to all air defense soldiers who repelled the attack," he noted.

Every such Russian strike on energy proves that there can be no delay in air defense supplies. We cannot turn a blind eye to these strikes, we must respond, and respond with force. We count on the reaction and help of all our partners. Every missile for Patriot, NASAMS, all other systems helps protect critical infrastructure and help people get through the cold winter. We must definitely implement everything we agreed on with President Trump in Davos regarding air defense. Thank you to everyone who helps protect lives

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor24.01.26, 07:03 • 1900 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
