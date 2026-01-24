Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and the residential sector in various parts of the city. Air defense forces worked on ballistic targets and drones, but the debris led to significant fires:

Dniprovskyi district: UAV debris caused a fire in a garage cooperative and a fuel truck caught fire in a parking lot. Windows were blown out in a nearby high-rise building.

Holosiivskyi district: A fire was recorded on the territory of non-residential development and a private house was damaged.

Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts: A non-residential building and a six-story office center were affected.

Darnytskyi district: Debris damaged windows in the building of a private medical institution, fortunately, without further ignition.

Casualties and the state of city networks

According to updated data, one person died due to the shelling. Four more residents were injured, three of whom were hospitalized by medics in Kyiv hospitals. In addition to the destruction of buildings, interruptions in heat and water supply were recorded on the left bank of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities. Utility services have already begun restoration work to return critical services to Kyiv residents' homes.

