12:59 AM • 7128 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 20758 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 21617 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 20498 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 19771 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 33942 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 30339 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19150 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26047 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 57524 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on January 24, one person was killed and four were injured. Infrastructure and residential buildings in five districts were damaged, and there were interruptions in heat and water supply.

Night attack on the capital: one dead, 4 injured, destruction in five districts of Kyiv and power outages - mayor

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and the residential sector in various parts of the city. Air defense forces worked on ballistic targets and drones, but the debris led to significant fires:

  • Dniprovskyi district: UAV debris caused a fire in a garage cooperative and a fuel truck caught fire in a parking lot. Windows were blown out in a nearby high-rise building.
    • Holosiivskyi district: A fire was recorded on the territory of non-residential development and a private house was damaged.
      • Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts: A non-residential building and a six-story office center were affected.
        • Darnytskyi district: Debris damaged windows in the building of a private medical institution, fortunately, without further ignition.

          Casualties and the state of city networks

          According to updated data, one person died due to the shelling. Four more residents were injured, three of whom were hospitalized by medics in Kyiv hospitals. In addition to the destruction of buildings, interruptions in heat and water supply were recorded on the left bank of Kyiv due to damage to energy facilities. Utility services have already begun restoration work to return critical services to Kyiv residents' homes. 

          Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences24.01.26, 02:59 • 7136 views

          Stepan Haftko

