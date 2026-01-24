$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Russians attacked Kyiv and Kharkiv with missiles, drones, and ballistic missiles. As a result of the strikes, there are injured and seriously wounded. The enemy targeted energy infrastructure.

Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences

On the night of January 24, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian cities, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. Kyiv and Kharkiv suffered the most significant damage, where the enemy deliberately targeted residential buildings and critical energy infrastructure, leading to fires and the hospitalization of dozens of people. This was reported by the city authorities of the capital and Kharkiv, writes UNN.

Details

Around one o'clock in the morning, a series of powerful explosions rocked Kyiv. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the enemy used ballistic missiles and cruise missiles (preliminarily Kh-59/69), fragments of which caused destruction in five districts of the city:

Desnianskyi and Holosiivskyi: hits on non-residential buildings were recorded; in the Holosiivskyi district, two people were injured.

Solomianskyi: an office building was damaged.

Dniprovskyi: garages caught fire, and a fuel truck caught fire in a parking lot, creating a threat of a large-scale fire.

Darnytskyi: calls for medical assistance were received due to damage to civilian objects.

Attack on Kharkiv: strikes on a dormitory and hospitals

The city was attacked by several dozen attack drones. The main blow fell on the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts.

Five-story building on fire: as a result of a "Shahed" drone hitting a residential building, apartments caught fire, people were trapped; rescuers were unblocking them under the threat of new strikes.

Civilian infrastructure: a dormitory with internally displaced persons, a hospital, and a maternity hospital came under shelling.

Casualties: as of 02:00, 11 injured people were recorded, including a 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 74-year-old pensioner.

Strikes on energy and threats of outages

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring resources report that the attack was clearly aimed at energy facilities. Due to damage to networks and generation facilities in certain districts of Kyiv Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast, emergency power outages are possible. SES brigades are working on site, fires are being extinguished, and debris is being cleared. 

