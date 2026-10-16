Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leak

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
01:58 PM • 2068 views
Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leakPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8244 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 10587 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
01:06 PM • 7038 views
The Cabinet of Ministers removed the resolution on the reservation of employees from the agenda and will hold consultations with businesses — Zheleznyak
12:39 PM • 9414 views
"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visitsVideo
12:10 PM • 11000 views
Ukraine expects an additional 10 F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 30335 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 37345 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
08:35 AM • 34406 views
Prices have risen again: which products became more expensive in Ukraine in just three daysPhoto
08:15 AM • 15068 views
Russia's drone attack on western Ukraine: one person killed, many injured, power outages and threat of ammonia leakPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.4m/s
95%
752mm
Popular news
Trump once again made Zelenskyy the scapegoat and blamed him for rising oil prices because of attacks on Russian oil refineriesOctober 16, 04:33 AM • 46707 views
Tesla unveiled a flying Roadster that accelerates to 100 km/h in 0.81 secondsVideoOctober 16, 04:56 AM • 38300 views
Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morningOctober 16, 05:42 AM • 39730 views
Caught up with Taylor Swift: BTS set a new record on SpotifyOctober 16, 05:54 AM • 29552 views
Protecting property rights during wartime: is it possible to inherit property located in temporarily occupied territories?08:55 AM • 21553 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8268 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 10599 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideo12:17 PM • 10969 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 30345 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 37354 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Mette Frederiksen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
France
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A rare Apple computer signed by Wozniak sold for a record $1.15 million01:19 PM • 2438 views
The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four months01:18 PM • 2462 views
The Witcher team revealed details about the mysterious new game "Project Hadar"12:56 PM • 3348 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideo12:17 PM • 10969 views
James McAvoy revealed which film brought him a "crazy" fee11:46 AM • 6720 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
Technology
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

In Volyn, one person was killed and eight injured as a result of Russian strikes; trucks are on fire. The State Emergency Service localized a minor ammonia leak.

Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leak
Photo: State Emergency Service

Volyn region is under enemy attack. As reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk, a customs terminal and a parking lot with trucks came under attack. The State Emergency Service provided clarification regarding the ammonia leak and added that emergency response measures had been carried out, reports UNN.

The aftermath of the attack by jet Shaheds on Volyn

As reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk, the region continues to be under attack by enemy Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones.

What is the situation in Lutsk and Kovel after the enemy attacks: 

  • in Lutsk, an enterprise with foreign investment was hit again;
    • in Kovel, about 10 trucks with semi-trailers are on fire as a result of the attack. One person was injured;
      • in Kovel, the local customs terminal also came under attack. 

        I strongly urge the residents of Volyn to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Do not neglect your own safety and take care of yourselves! — the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration concluded.

        What the State Emergency Service says about the scale of the ammonia leak

        According to rescuers, in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, as a result of the Russian attack on a private enterprise, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured.

        Specialists from the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the State Emergency Service in Volyn worked at the scene. They established that there had been a minor ammonia leak and promptly carried out measures to settle it. No exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration of ammonia outside the facility was recorded 

        — the statement said.
        The aftermath of the Russian attack on an enterprise in Volyn region. Photo: State Emergency Service

        We remind you

        In the morning of October 16, Ukraine's western regions, among others, continued to be under Russian attack by jet-powered drones. In Volyn region, one person was killed and 8 were injured; another 270,000 people remain without electricity. In Manevychі, the authorities warned of a "possible threat of an emergency situation at one of the settlement's enterprises, which may be accompanied by an ammonia release into the atmosphere." In Rivne, 7 people were injured. An injured person was also reported near Lviv. 

        Antonina Tumanova

        War in Ukraine
        Explosions
        Fires
        Air raid alert
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Volyn Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Shahed-136
        Kovel
        Ukraine
        Lutsk
        Lviv
        Rivne