Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leak

Photo: State Emergency Service

Volyn region is under enemy attack. As reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk, a customs terminal and a parking lot with trucks came under attack. The State Emergency Service provided clarification regarding the ammonia leak and added that emergency response measures had been carried out, reports UNN.

The aftermath of the attack by jet Shaheds on Volyn

As reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration Head Roman Romaniuk, the region continues to be under attack by enemy Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones.

What is the situation in Lutsk and Kovel after the enemy attacks:

in Lutsk, an enterprise with foreign investment was hit again;

in Kovel, about 10 trucks with semi-trailers are on fire as a result of the attack. One person was injured;

in Kovel, the local customs terminal also came under attack.

I strongly urge the residents of Volyn to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends. Do not neglect your own safety and take care of yourselves! — the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration concluded.

What the State Emergency Service says about the scale of the ammonia leak

According to rescuers, in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, as a result of the Russian attack on a private enterprise, 1 person was killed and 8 others were injured.

Specialists from the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the State Emergency Service in Volyn worked at the scene. They established that there had been a minor ammonia leak and promptly carried out measures to settle it. No exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration of ammonia outside the facility was recorded — the statement said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on an enterprise in Volyn region. Photo: State Emergency Service

We remind you

In the morning of October 16, Ukraine's western regions, among others, continued to be under Russian attack by jet-powered drones. In Volyn region, one person was killed and 8 were injured; another 270,000 people remain without electricity. In Manevychі, the authorities warned of a "possible threat of an emergency situation at one of the settlement's enterprises, which may be accompanied by an ammonia release into the atmosphere." In Rivne, 7 people were injured. An injured person was also reported near Lviv.