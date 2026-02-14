California Governor Newsom urged allies in Europe to view Trump's policies as temporary

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 4006 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
05:06 PM • 11317 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
04:21 PM • 13693 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 14437 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 15816 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16386 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14156 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14783 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14737 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14189 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
84%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Patrol police released bodycam footage from the night a man died during detentionVideoFebruary 14, 01:12 PM • 11107 views
"I saw the thirst for victory" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv regionFebruary 14, 01:24 PM • 4416 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideoFebruary 14, 01:38 PM • 6120 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideo04:50 PM • 7488 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations05:39 PM • 6724 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 74737 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 117248 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 68650 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 86165 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 126772 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15213 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 14859 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18194 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 41426 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 40222 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

California Governor Newsom urged allies in Europe to view Trump's policies as temporary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

During his visit to Europe, the Governor of California urged international partners not to sever strategic ties with the United States. He emphasized that radical changes in American foreign policy under Trump are a temporary phase.

California Governor Newsom urged allies in Europe to view Trump's policies as temporary
Photo: Bloomberg

California Governor Gavin Newsom, during his visit to Europe, appealed to international partners not to sever strategic ties with the United States due to the current political course of the White House. He emphasized that radical changes in American foreign policy under Donald Trump are a transitional stage, not a long-term change in the values of American society. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Newsom, who effectively assumed the role of a "shadow diplomat" for the Democratic Party, held a series of meetings with European leaders amid growing tensions in NATO and Washington's threats to impose new trade tariffs.

The governor tried to assure allies that most states, including California as the world's fifth-largest economy, remain committed to climate agreements and the principles of collective security.

White House shows collection of Valentine's Day cards with political themes14.02.26, 17:18 • 2928 views

Newsom's main message was that Europe should show patience and not take radical steps in response to the actions of the Trump administration. He emphasized that US democratic institutions will eventually return to the traditional model of cooperation, so it is important to preserve the foundation of relations that has been built over decades.

European reaction and challenges

Despite Newsom's assurances, European officials express skepticism, pointing to the real risks of reduced American military aid and economic pressure.

Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference13.02.26, 23:59 • 16184 views

Many EU leaders have already begun developing "autonomous survival" strategies, which involve strengthening their own defense capabilities and diversifying markets outside the US.

The California governor's visit also drew criticism in Washington itself: supporters of the current president accused Newsom of trying to undermine the official foreign policy of the state.  

Macron called on Europe to strengthen its global position and criticized the US13.02.26, 21:56 • 4428 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
US Elections
Gavin Newsom
Democratic Party (United States)
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Washington, D.C.
California
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
United States