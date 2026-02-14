Photo: Bloomberg

California Governor Gavin Newsom, during his visit to Europe, appealed to international partners not to sever strategic ties with the United States due to the current political course of the White House. He emphasized that radical changes in American foreign policy under Donald Trump are a transitional stage, not a long-term change in the values of American society. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Newsom, who effectively assumed the role of a "shadow diplomat" for the Democratic Party, held a series of meetings with European leaders amid growing tensions in NATO and Washington's threats to impose new trade tariffs.

The governor tried to assure allies that most states, including California as the world's fifth-largest economy, remain committed to climate agreements and the principles of collective security.

Newsom's main message was that Europe should show patience and not take radical steps in response to the actions of the Trump administration. He emphasized that US democratic institutions will eventually return to the traditional model of cooperation, so it is important to preserve the foundation of relations that has been built over decades.

European reaction and challenges

Despite Newsom's assurances, European officials express skepticism, pointing to the real risks of reduced American military aid and economic pressure.

Many EU leaders have already begun developing "autonomous survival" strategies, which involve strengthening their own defense capabilities and diversifying markets outside the US.

The California governor's visit also drew criticism in Washington itself: supporters of the current president accused Newsom of trying to undermine the official foreign policy of the state.

