Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 9518 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 17308 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 19561 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 21915 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 45561 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 61481 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 46399 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31640 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41968 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 67606 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
100%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in GermanyVideoFebruary 13, 12:14 PM • 7670 views
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Dragon spacecraft with Crew-12 crew into orbitVideoFebruary 13, 03:49 PM • 4366 views
US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYTFebruary 13, 04:00 PM • 4596 views
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipelineVideo05:30 PM • 5936 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 3818 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 45561 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 61481 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 51245 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 70349 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 111631 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 3202 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 3846 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 32417 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 33249 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 36910 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled a meeting with European leaders on the war in Ukraine at the Munich Conference. This raised concerns in Europe about a change in sentiment in Washington.

Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled a meeting with European leaders on the war in Ukraine, which was scheduled as part of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that there are fears in Europe that such a step signals a change in mood in Washington. Rubio was supposed to participate in a meeting with the leaders of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission on Friday afternoon, but canceled it "at the last minute," citing a conflict in his schedule.

According to an unnamed European official, this is "madness." As journalists note, this happened against the backdrop of the increasing distancing of US President Donald Trump's administration from European allies and attempts to push Ukraine into an agreement with Russia.

It's so hard for people here to believe that the country that played this role in the liberation of Europe, created the Marshall Plan and alliances, is now turning away. And it does so by making concessions to Russia

- said Democratic Senator Peter Welch.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, February 14.

It depends on him: Zelenskyy on expectations from meeting with Rubio13.02.26, 22:37 • 1332 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Finland
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland