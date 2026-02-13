Rubio canceled meeting with European leaders on war in Ukraine at Munich Conference

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled a meeting with European leaders on the war in Ukraine, which was scheduled as part of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported by the Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that there are fears in Europe that such a step signals a change in mood in Washington. Rubio was supposed to participate in a meeting with the leaders of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission on Friday afternoon, but canceled it "at the last minute," citing a conflict in his schedule.

According to an unnamed European official, this is "madness." As journalists note, this happened against the backdrop of the increasing distancing of US President Donald Trump's administration from European allies and attempts to push Ukraine into an agreement with Russia.

It's so hard for people here to believe that the country that played this role in the liberation of Europe, created the Marshall Plan and alliances, is now turning away. And it does so by making concessions to Russia - said Democratic Senator Peter Welch.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, February 14.

