It depends on him: Zelenskyy on expectations from meeting with Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State himself. The meeting is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"I don't know. We'll see, it depends on him," Zelenskyy said, answering a question about what he expects from the meeting with Rubio.
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.
Tomorrow, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.