It depends on him: Zelenskyy on expectations from meeting with Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State, UNN reports.

"I don't know. We'll see, it depends on him," Zelenskyy said, answering a question about what he expects from the meeting with Rubio.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

Tomorrow, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.