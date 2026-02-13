$42.990.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

It depends on him: Zelenskyy on expectations from meeting with Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State himself. The meeting is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

It depends on him: Zelenskyy on expectations from meeting with Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State, UNN reports.

"I don't know. We'll see, it depends on him," Zelenskyy said, answering a question about what he expects from the meeting with Rubio.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Munich Security Conference.

Tomorrow, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

