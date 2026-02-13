Macron called on Europe to strengthen its global position and criticized the US

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, called for strengthening Europe's global position, adding criticism of US trade and foreign policy towards Europe, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

If we want to be taken seriously on the European continent and beyond, we must show the world our unwavering commitment to defending our own interests. This begins, of course, with continuing to provide support to Ukraine, but it may well involve rejecting unjustified tariffs and politely declining unfounded claims to European territory. This is what we have done, and this is what we (will continue to) do. - Macron emphasized.

The publication notes that the French president is apparently referring to the threat of US tariffs and Trump's plans for Greenland.

Macron urges Europe to join security talks with Russia