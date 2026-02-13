$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 15860 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 18358 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 20791 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 44040 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 59905 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 45453 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31319 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 41593 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 66974 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
The Guardian

Macron called on Europe to strengthen its global position and criticized the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

French President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening Europe's global position, criticizing US trade and foreign policy. He emphasized the need to protect its own interests, particularly regarding Ukraine and tariffs.

Macron called on Europe to strengthen its global position and criticized the US

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, called for strengthening Europe's global position, adding criticism of US trade and foreign policy towards Europe, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

If we want to be taken seriously on the European continent and beyond, we must show the world our unwavering commitment to defending our own interests. This begins, of course, with continuing to provide support to Ukraine, but it may well involve rejecting unjustified tariffs and politely declining unfounded claims to European territory. This is what we have done, and this is what we (will continue to) do.

- Macron emphasized.

The publication notes that the French president is apparently referring to the threat of US tariffs and Trump's plans for Greenland.

Macron urges Europe to join security talks with Russia

Antonina Tumanova

