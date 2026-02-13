Macron urges Europe to join security talks with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, called on Europe to participate in negotiations on future security arrangements with Russia, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Macron argues that Europe has succeeded with regard to Ukraine by strengthening its support for the war-torn country and uniting a coalition ready to provide it with security guarantees.

He says that "if you take the last four years, Russia after the invasion of Ukraine is a weakened country."

"When I hear some leaders calling on Ukraine to admit its defeat, overestimating Russia in this war, it is a huge strategic mistake, because it is not reality. One day the Russians will have to come to terms with the horror of the crime committed on their behalf, with the futility of the pretexts and the devastating long-term consequences for their country, but until that time comes, we will not lower our guard."

He says that "we must ensure that the settlement protects Ukraine, preserves European security, deters Russia from repeated attempts, and also does not give the rest of the world a catastrophic example to follow."

Macron also confirms Europe's role in developing a final peace agreement.

"There is no peace without Europeans. I want to be very clear: you can negotiate without Europeans if you want, but it will not bring peace to the negotiating table," Macron said.

That is why, he says, Europe needs to restore diplomatic channels with Russia so as not to rely on others – mostly the US – to conduct negotiations.

But then he goes on to talk about the need to develop "rules of coexistence" with Russia after the war in Ukraine.

He also talks about the need to develop ways to live with Russia after this war and how to ensure Europe's security.

He says that throughout history, Europe's security dynamics with Russia have often been determined by "old treaties" developed or concluded without the participation of Europeans.

He angrily says that he still remembers the end of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which he "learned about from newspapers, like all allies," after the US withdrew from it in 2019.

"We must be the ones to negotiate this new security architecture for Europe the next day, because our geography will not change," he says.

He calls for "a series of consultations on this important issue," saying that some preliminary work has already been done with Germany and Great Britain, but invites other European allies to participate.

