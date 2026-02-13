Merz announced talks with Macron on nuclear shield amid call for new relations with US
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding a joint European nuclear deterrent. This comes amid discussions in Europe about its own nuclear capabilities for the first time since the Cold War.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he is holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on creating a joint European nuclear deterrent, amid calls for Europe to rebuild relations with its US ally, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
We are not doing this by writing off NATO. We are doing this by creating a strong, self-sufficient European pillar within the alliance
Addition
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that for the first time since the end of the Cold War, European capitals are discussing how to develop their own nuclear deterrent. And that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to offer a nuclear deterrent to the rest of Europe in his speech this month.
He already mentioned the possibility of extending France's "nuclear umbrella" to the rest of Europe last year.