01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM
Merz announced talks with Macron on nuclear shield amid call for new relations with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding a joint European nuclear deterrent. This comes amid discussions in Europe about its own nuclear capabilities for the first time since the Cold War.

Merz announced talks with Macron on nuclear shield amid call for new relations with US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he is holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on creating a joint European nuclear deterrent, amid calls for Europe to rebuild relations with its US ally, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

We are not doing this by writing off NATO. We are doing this by creating a strong, self-sufficient European pillar within the alliance

he said in his speech at the opening of the Munich Security Conference.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that for the first time since the end of the Cold War, European capitals are discussing how to develop their own nuclear deterrent. And that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to offer a nuclear deterrent to the rest of Europe in his speech this month.

He already mentioned the possibility of extending France's "nuclear umbrella" to the rest of Europe last year.

Julia Shramko

