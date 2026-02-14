White House shows collection of Valentine's Day cards with political themes

$42.990.00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 9100 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 9562 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
09:35 AM • 11909 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 12880 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13053 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25235 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 42115 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 37109 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36381 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 8280 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 9646 views
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - ReutersFebruary 14, 06:11 AM • 4664 views
In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attackFebruary 14, 06:55 AM • 3396 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 7024 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 67344 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 98712 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 62886 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 80992 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 121932 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Europe
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 7152 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12331 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15750 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 38322 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37721 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

White House shows collection of Valentine's Day cards with political themes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The White House has published a collection of Valentine's Day cards, some of which have political content. Among them are images with Nicolás Maduro and phrases about Greenland.

White House shows collection of Valentine's Day cards with political themes
Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

For Valentine's Day, the White House published a selection of themed valentines. Some of them have political content and relate to international and domestic issues. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House.

Details

Created especially for you

- the post says.

Among the published postcards is an image of the imprisoned Nicolás Maduro.

The selection also includes a valentine with the phrase "time to dot all the 'i's" in the context of Greenland.

Separately, a postcard in the form of a decree with the inscription "You are my Valentine" from Donald Trump is presented.

Another valentine contains a message about "illegal immigrants and Democrats."

Recall

The Trump administration completed a reform that limits the right of 50,000 civil servants to appeal dismissal. The new rules of the Office of Personnel Management allow these specialists to be dismissed without lengthy procedures.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Donald Trump