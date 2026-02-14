White House shows collection of Valentine's Day cards with political themes

Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

For Valentine's Day, the White House published a selection of themed valentines. Some of them have political content and relate to international and domestic issues. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House.

Details

Created especially for you - the post says.

Among the published postcards is an image of the imprisoned Nicolás Maduro.

The selection also includes a valentine with the phrase "time to dot all the 'i's" in the context of Greenland.

Separately, a postcard in the form of a decree with the inscription "You are my Valentine" from Donald Trump is presented.

Another valentine contains a message about "illegal immigrants and Democrats."

