Another stage of the exchange: new footage of the released soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from Russian captivity, including seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of state structures and officials.

UNN collected photos and videos published by the Telegram channels of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, Land Forces, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Details

Soldiers of our army, national guards, border guards - another exchange in the return of our people. This is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers. We continue to work to return everyone - wrote the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

The second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers from Russian captivity has taken place: the defenders of Ukraine are finally on their native land.

Among those released are servicemen of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

Soldiers who defended Ukraine in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Ahead is treatment, rehabilitation, psychological and social support. Each of our soldiers will receive everything they need

And now, already on native soil - the first hugs. The first breath of fresh air. Calls to relatives.

These are moments that cannot be described in words - but it is for their sake that we work every day. I am sincerely grateful to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the Office of the President and the negotiating group, colleagues from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This is a joint struggle - for life, freedom and justice. We continue to work. For the sake of those who are waiting to return - wrote the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko.

"With all our hearts we embrace our boys who have returned home from captivity. It is happiness to hear their voices, to see their smiles," – Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Our people are home! The third stage of the large-scale exchange has taken place. Among those released are wounded and seriously ill servicemen of the National Guard. Ahead is treatment, rehabilitation and resocialization. Each of our soldiers deserves the best! - reads the DPSU post.

Thanks to everyone who made this exchange possible! For every family whose defender has returned, this is incredible happiness! All our people must return home! – Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The next stage of the big exchange has been completed: seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders have been returned from Russian captivity, - reported Telegram channel of the Land Forces of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including airborne assault troops, the Navy, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard, have returned to their homeland.

Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, who have been in captivity for more than three years. All released defenders are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeant ranks. Some of the released were considered missing.

Today's exchange is part of a large exchange in the categories of servicemen under the age of 25, as well as the seriously wounded and seriously ill.

Work is ongoing. Our people are home! Glory to Ukraine!

"Another group of Ukrainian servicemen with serious injuries and illnesses has been released from Russian captivity," -– Telegram channel of the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Infantrymen, sailors, paratroopers, national guardsmen, border guards, soldiers of the Air Force and territorial defense are returning home.

Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity. Congratulations to the released and their families!

The defenders will receive medical care, rehabilitation and appropriate payments. We expect the next stage of the exchange in the near future. Work is ongoing. Glory to Ukraine!", - says the post Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

