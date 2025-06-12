$41.510.04
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Another stage of the exchange: new footage of the released soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Seriously wounded and sick Ukrainian defenders, including the defenders of Mariupol, have been released from Russian captivity. They will be provided with medical care, rehabilitation and payments.

Another stage of the exchange: new footage of the released soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers are returning home from Russian captivity, including seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of state structures and officials.

UNN collected photos and videos published by the Telegram channels of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, Land Forces, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Details

Soldiers of our army, national guards, border guards - another exchange in the return of our people. This is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers. We continue to work to return everyone

- wrote the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

The second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers from Russian captivity has taken place: the defenders of Ukraine are finally on their native land.

Among those released are servicemen of the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. 

Soldiers who defended Ukraine in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Ahead is treatment, rehabilitation, psychological and social support. Each of our soldiers will receive everything they need

And now, already on native soil - the first hugs. The first breath of fresh air. Calls to relatives.

These are moments that cannot be described in words - but it is for their sake that we work every day. I am sincerely grateful to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of the Office of the President and the negotiating group, colleagues from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This is a joint struggle - for life, freedom and justice. We continue to work. For the sake of those who are waiting to return

- wrote the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko.

"With all our hearts we embrace our boys who have returned home from captivity. It is happiness to hear their voices, to see their smiles," – Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Our people are home! The third stage of the large-scale exchange has taken place. Among those released are wounded and seriously ill servicemen of the National Guard. Ahead is treatment, rehabilitation and resocialization. Each of our soldiers deserves the best!

- reads the DPSU post.

Thanks to everyone who made this exchange possible! For every family whose defender has returned, this is incredible happiness! All our people must return home! – Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The next stage of the big exchange has been completed: seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders have been returned from Russian captivity, - reported Telegram channel of the Land Forces of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including airborne assault troops, the Navy, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard, have returned to their homeland.

Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, who have been in captivity for more than three years. All released defenders are men, representatives of the rank and file and sergeant ranks. Some of the released were considered missing.

Today's exchange is part of a large exchange in the categories of servicemen under the age of 25, as well as the seriously wounded and seriously ill. 

Work is ongoing. Our people are home! Glory to Ukraine!

"Another group of Ukrainian servicemen with serious injuries and illnesses has been released from Russian captivity," -– Telegram channel of the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Infantrymen, sailors, paratroopers, national guardsmen, border guards, soldiers of the Air Force and territorial defense are returning home.

Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity. Congratulations to the released and their families!

The defenders will receive medical care, rehabilitation and appropriate payments. We expect the next stage of the exchange in the near future. Work is ongoing. Glory to Ukraine!", - says the post Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"Work is ongoing": Budanov announced the next stage of the prisoner exchange in the near future12.06.25, 15:56 • 948 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Andriy Yermak
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
