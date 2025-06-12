"Work is ongoing": Budanov announced the next stage of the prisoner exchange in the near future

The next stage of the exchange, after today's release from Russian captivity of another group of Ukrainian servicemen with serious injuries and diseases, is expected in the near future, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in Telegram, writes UNN.

We expect the next stage of the exchange in the near future. The work is ongoing - Budanov wrote.

According to him, infantrymen, sailors, paratroopers, national guardsmen, border guards, soldiers of the Air Force and territorial defense, including defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity, returned home today.

Coordination Headquarters: Some of the Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing, including the defenders of Mariupol among those returned

"The defenders will receive medical assistance, rehabilitation and appropriate payments," Budanov said.

Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy