Off the coast of Bulgaria, the sanctioned oil tanker Kairos, which belongs to Russia’s shadow fleet and was attacked by naval drones last year, ran aground due to a powerful storm. This was reported by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of November 28, the vessel, which was anchored in Burgas Bay, began to drift due to strong winds and a storm. At 7:55 p.m., the tanker ran aground near Cape Kolokita, southeast of the city of Sozopol, 100–150 meters from the shore.

Two Chinese sailors remain on board and are currently refusing evacuation. The tanker has a double hull, and specialists found no breaches in its visible section. The vessel is not carrying cargo, and a small amount of fuel remains in its tanks.

Bulgaria gives tanker’s owner 30 days

Bulgarian Transport Minister Georgi Peyev said that the vessel’s Chinese owner must arrange for it to be towed away within 30 days. If the requirement is not met, the Bulgarian authorities will take the appropriate measures themselves.

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No fuel leak has been recorded so far. After weather conditions improve, special floating barriers are planned to be installed around the tanker to prevent possible sea pollution.

What is known about the Kairos tanker

The vessel is under EU and UK sanctions for transporting Russian petroleum products. On November 28, 2025, the tanker sustained significant damage as a result of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones, which Reuters reported, citing a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.

On December 15, 2025, the vessel was towed to Burgas Bay, where it remained for almost a year.

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