A new wave of protests has swept across France and Germany: what is known about Generation Z

On Saturday, October 31, new protests broke out in France and Germany over the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with the quality of public services. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, French authorities deployed 70,000 security personnel to maintain order, while demonstrations in Germany were organized in 34 cities.

The protesters are demanding that their governments increase funding for education and healthcare, reduce the cost of living, ensure a fairer distribution of public spending, and abandon compulsory military service.

Some journalists have already dubbed the protests spreading across European countries the "Generation Z protests." This generation includes people born between the mid-1990s and 2012.

What is known about Generation Z

This is the first generation to grow up with constant access to the internet, smartphones, and social media from childhood. These people easily adapt to new technologies and actively set their own rules in the modern world.

Context

In a number of European countries, mass protests erupted over the rising cost of living, high energy prices, unaffordable housing, and insufficient funding for public services. Demonstrations took place in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and other countries. Some of the protests escalated into clashes with police, while trade unions have already announced new strikes for November.