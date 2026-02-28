$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 9850 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
08:36 AM • 15531 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 22634 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 29032 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 42156 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 41779 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 47717 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 45445 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43335 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Publications
Exclusives
52 combat engagements took place on the front, most in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 52 attacks on the front, 23 of which occurred in the Huliaipole direction and 13 in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian military personnel are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them.

52 combat engagements took place on the front, most in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

The aggressor's attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory continue. In certain areas of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them, and preventing attempts to improve their position. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Sopych, Iskriskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Starykove, Prohres. The enemy also shelled Klyusy in the Chernihiv region.

- the report says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pokrovka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and towards Zybyne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced twice towards Kurylivka and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with "Iskander" and drones, 96 UAVs shot down - Ukrainian Air Force28.02.26, 08:26 • 4446 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Ternove. Havrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive operations, but launched an air strike on Bilenke.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

AFU struck Russian fuel and ammunition depots - General Staff28.02.26, 14:41 • 2200 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine