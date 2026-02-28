AFU struck Russian fuel and ammunition depots - General Staff

On the night of February 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

A fuel and lubricants depot of a motorized rifle regiment in the area of Novoamvrosiivske and an ammunition depot of a separate motorized rifle brigade in the area of Amvrosiivka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) were hit.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, enemy logistics facilities were hit: material and technical supply depots of motorized rifle and engineering-sapper regiments in the area of Kalančak, as well as a fuel and lubricants depot of a separate logistics brigade in the area of Myrne.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the forward command post of the enemy's 127th motorized rifle division in the area of Orlynske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region). - reported the General Staff.

In addition, enemy personnel concentration areas were hit in the areas of Dronivka (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation), Rodynske of Donetsk region, and Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. In the area of Bahatyr (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), an occupiers' material and technical supply depot was hit.

Recall

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring a man.