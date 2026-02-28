$43.210.03
Russia attacked Ukraine with "Iskander" and drones, 96 UAVs shot down - Ukrainian Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the night of February 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 105 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down 96 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

On the night of February 28, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, as well as 105 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched drones from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. About 60 of the launched drones were "Shaheds". The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 96 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by 6 attack UAVs and debris falling at 7 locations were recorded.

Recall

According to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of enemy personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1,265,900 people.

UNN also reported that on the night of February 28, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region with drones, injuring a man.

Yevhen Ustimenko

