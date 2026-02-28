$43.210.00
Financial Times

40 students killed, 48 injured in attacks on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On February 28, 40 students were killed and 48 injured in shelling in Iran. Israel and the United States launched a joint attack on Iran, striking the capital Tehran and other cities.

40 students killed, 48 injured in attacks on Iran

As a result of shelling on February 28, 40 students were killed and 48 were injured in Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish media outlet Yeni Izmir.

Details

The attacks targeted the capital Tehran, and the cities of Isfahan, Karaj, Qom, Tabriz, Bushehr, Kermanshah, and Ilam. While negotiations between Iran and the US were ongoing, Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran in the morning.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that Israel had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of a joint Israeli-American operation in Iran, a girls' school in the city of Minab was hit. At least 24 people were killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

