196 combat engagements took place on the front, 73 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

November 8, 05:24 PM • 25032 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 44145 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 42505 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 47853 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 67565 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109929 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 107356 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000November 8, 10:14 PM • 10946 views
European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian dronesNovember 8, 10:38 PM • 4824 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 14159 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM • 20774 views
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhoto02:55 AM • 9864 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109930 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 57833 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 18283 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 42044 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 107357 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 47222 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 55518 views
196 combat engagements took place on the front, 73 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

On November 8, 196 combat engagements were recorded on the front, of which 73 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment.

196 combat engagements took place on the front, 73 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, November 8, 196 combat engagements took place at the front. The fiercest battles were fought in the Pokrovsk direction - Ukrainian defenders repelled 73 attacks. Active clashes also continued near Vovchansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 09.11.2025.

Details

It is noted that 196 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 41 missiles and dropped 126 guided bombs. In addition, 5276 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4697 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, of which more than a hundred were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Mykolaivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Velykomykhailivka, Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk region; Solodke, Zaliznychne, Sofiivka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 169 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 19 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times, trying to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Derylove, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy offensive in the Zaliznianske area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 73 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place over the past day – the occupiers tried to advance in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the aggressor's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 19 artillery systems, and other enemy equipment.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to detect and destroy Russians, and assault groups are clearing the city of occupiers. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 80 Russian assaults in the area of responsibility of the "East" operational command since the beginning of the day.

Vita Zelenetska

