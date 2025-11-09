196 combat engagements took place on the front, 73 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, November 8, 196 combat engagements took place at the front. The fiercest battles were fought in the Pokrovsk direction - Ukrainian defenders repelled 73 attacks. Active clashes also continued near Vovchansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 09.11.2025.

Details

It is noted that 196 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 41 missiles and dropped 126 guided bombs. In addition, 5276 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4697 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, of which more than a hundred were from multiple rocket launcher systems. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Mykolaivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Velykomykhailivka, Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk region; Solodke, Zaliznychne, Sofiivka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 169 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 19 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times, trying to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Derylove, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy offensive in the Zaliznianske area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 73 aggressor attacks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place over the past day – the occupiers tried to advance in the Plavni area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the aggressor's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 19 artillery systems, and other enemy equipment.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to detect and destroy Russians, and assault groups are clearing the city of occupiers. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 80 Russian assaults in the area of responsibility of the "East" operational command since the beginning of the day.

ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson region