123 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Sumy region - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made three attempts to attack and carried out 21 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Fyholivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. In total, 13 combat engagements have taken place in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, Lyman. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and towards Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the area of Tovste, Piddubne, and towards Ivanivka. Kolomiytsi were hit by guided aerial bombs. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Dorozhnianka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

