123 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

01:58 PM • 2186 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 5536 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9498 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 5980 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 5838 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 22208 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35943 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34378 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39314 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 31046 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on UkraineFebruary 8, 05:15 AM • 6616 views
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod OblastVideoFebruary 8, 05:32 AM • 7662 views
Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayFebruary 8, 05:46 AM • 4806 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 16066 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 9160 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 16066 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 39650 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 59740 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 53675 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 54738 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 20251 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 34429 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 36269 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 45033 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47908 views
BFM TV

123 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions.

123 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary. 

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Sumy region - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made three attempts to attack and carried out 21 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards Fyholivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Kupyansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka. In total, 13 combat engagements have taken place in this direction, three of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, Lyman. Six combat engagements are ongoing. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. 

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and towards Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the area of Tovste, Piddubne, and towards Ivanivka. Kolomiytsi were hit by guided aerial bombs. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Dorozhnianka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Kamianske. 

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. 

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day08.02.26, 07:46 • 4806 views

Antonina Tumanova

