Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine will be ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia, and Russia alone. It is already realistically possible to stop strikes on energy facilities today, but Putin does not want to do so. Ukraine will be ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalatory steps must be mutual and accompanied by genuine guarantees - Zelenskyy stated.

We would add

According to the Head of State, search and rescue operations were completed only this morning in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia killed 23 people, four of them children. Yesterday, the Russians struck a medical facility in Kharkiv; this night, Russia carried out strikes on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and energy facilities. In the morning, the Russians struck a five-story building in Sloviansk—the entranceway was completely destroyed, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

More than 20 dead, dozens injured, and extensive destruction — a new wave of Russian attacks on a number of regions of Ukraine

In total, this week alone, the Russians launched around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types, and more than 1,640 attack drones, around 60% of which were jet-powered - the President added.

Zelenskyy added that coordination with partners will continue today—there will be discussions with European leaders.

In fact, every day, at various levels, we coordinate and work on additional defense packages, primarily air defense and ammunition for combat aviation. Everything is aimed at protecting the lives of our people and the interests of Ukraine - the Head of State concluded.

We would like to remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators strongly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

However, representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration threatened to stop sharing American intelligence with Ukraine if Kyiv continued to ignore Washington's demands to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.