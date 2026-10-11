Zelenskyy reported new billions from the EU and Russian strikes after the announcement of an energy truce

$44.8550.14
ukenru
05:35 PM • 4572 views
The EU will allocate additional funds to Ukraine for drones and missiles as early as this week – von der Leyen
04:39 PM • 13153 views
Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of UkraineVideo
04:17 PM • 14086 views
On October 12, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when there will be no electricity
03:43 PM • 13853 views
Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"
02:25 PM • 16388 views
Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect
02:03 PM • 16274 views
Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire
01:35 PM • 16141 views
The United States can no longer be relied upon: Trump sharply criticized in the European Parliament for attacking Zelenskyy
12:50 PM • 14915 views
"Putin is a butcher; he will never be a friend of the United States" — Republicans criticized Trump's deal with Russia
12:20 PM • 14489 views
Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ
October 11, 10:54 AM • 32286 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holiday
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Horoscope for October 12–18: who the stars promise a career breakthrough, and whom they warn about financial risks
Exclusive
October 11, 08:35 AM • 11969 views
Indonesia evacuated eight orangutans after fires on BorneoOctober 11, 10:28 AM • 13681 views
No one in Kyiv knows anything about the "energy truce" announced by Trump – FT02:50 PM • 17362 views
Zelenskyy does not know about the start of the "energy truce" announced by Trump and asks to be informed when it begins02:55 PM • 15768 views
Ukrainians with accounts in EU banks will be checked under new rules — what will change03:30 PM • 12192 views
Publications
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holidayOctober 11, 10:54 AM • 32292 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 68804 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 89313 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 87045 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 90001 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Tusk
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Indonesia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injured05:25 PM • 1470 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threat03:52 PM • 6508 views
Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s name immortalized in space: an asteroid near Jupiter named after the Ukrainian athlete02:14 PM • 10088 views
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo became a mother for the second time and shared a photo from the maternity hospital02:05 PM • 10193 views
Cindy Crawford's son's former girlfriend shared touching memories of him12:59 PM • 11513 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
Heating
The Hill
Social network

Zelenskyy reported new billions from the EU and Russian strikes after the announcement of an energy truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The EU is preparing around €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that Russia struck energy infrastructure after the announcement of the truce.

Zelenskyy reported new billions from the EU and Russian strikes after the announcement of an energy truce

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced new EU military assistance, the strengthening of air defenses, and the continuation of Russian attacks despite the energy ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already received €1.24 billion from the European Union for defense needs. In addition, a new package of military support is expected next week.

I am grateful for the confirmation that about another €3 billion in military support will be allocated already next week. These are funds that will strengthen us

– the president said.

russia continues strikes despite Trump's statement

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian troops attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the American president announced an agreement to halt such strikes.

Just before our conversation, the Russians struck a power plant in Kyiv with a "Shahed", and there were power outages in many districts. Later, energy facilities in the Kharkiv region were struck. And this was already AFTER the statement by the President of the United States about an energy ceasefire

– Zelenskyy reported.

During his conversation with Carney, the president also discussed strengthening missile defense, in particular Canada's participation in creating the FREYJA joint European anti-ballistic system.

Ukraine supports this step, and we have stated this, but now a response from russia is needed – what will russia say to the President of America and will it stop strikes on our energy infrastructure

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

Separately, the president reported an agreement with von der Leyen to coordinate further actions and work on opening the remaining negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of Ukraine11.10.26, 19:39 • 13171 view

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mark Carney
Kharkiv Oblast
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv