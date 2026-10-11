Zelenskyy reported new billions from the EU and Russian strikes after the announcement of an energy truce

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced new EU military assistance, the strengthening of air defenses, and the continuation of Russian attacks despite the energy ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

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According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already received €1.24 billion from the European Union for defense needs. In addition, a new package of military support is expected next week.

I am grateful for the confirmation that about another €3 billion in military support will be allocated already next week. These are funds that will strengthen us – the president said.

russia continues strikes despite Trump's statement

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian troops attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the American president announced an agreement to halt such strikes.

Just before our conversation, the Russians struck a power plant in Kyiv with a "Shahed", and there were power outages in many districts. Later, energy facilities in the Kharkiv region were struck. And this was already AFTER the statement by the President of the United States about an energy ceasefire – Zelenskyy reported.

During his conversation with Carney, the president also discussed strengthening missile defense, in particular Canada's participation in creating the FREYJA joint European anti-ballistic system.

Ukraine supports this step, and we have stated this, but now a response from russia is needed – what will russia say to the President of America and will it stop strikes on our energy infrastructure – Zelenskyy emphasized.

Separately, the president reported an agreement with von der Leyen to coordinate further actions and work on opening the remaining negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of Ukraine