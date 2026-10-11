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Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11052 views

Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure as part of Trump's initiative. Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received the relevant orders.

Zelenskyy supported the energy truce with Russia proposed by Trump and issued the relevant orders to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as part of the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received the relevant orders. The head of state said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy positively assessed the statement by the American president about reaching an agreement on an energy ceasefire, but stressed that it now needs to be implemented in practice.

Ukraine is ready not to strike Russian energy infrastructure, and we expect Russia to demonstrate a similar readiness and to honor the agreement reached by the President of the United States of America on this issue. We welcome such an agreement

– the president stated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received orders; Ukraine awaits Russia's actions

Zelenskyy confirmed that the Ukrainian military command has already received the necessary instructions in connection with the ceasefire initiative.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the relevant orders

– the head of state emphasized.

At the same time, the president noted that Kyiv is awaiting specific details of the talks between Washington and Moscow, as well as the Russian side's implementation of the agreements announced by Trump.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly proposed steps to reduce the intensity of hostilities, but Putin rejected these initiatives. According to the president, the key question now is whether Russia is ready for a genuine ceasefire and to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"11.10.26, 18:43 • 12811 views

Stepan Haftko

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