Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the "energy truce" announced by Donald Trump. Ukraine supports a ceasefire, but is awaiting specific details from the American side. Zelenskyy reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the president, during the talks the parties discussed the American leader's initiative and the need for Russia to support it.

Ukraine supports a ceasefire, and it is important that Russia supports it. We are awaiting details from the American side – Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine declared its readiness for de-escalation

The president stressed that Kyiv consistently supports steps aimed at reducing the intensity of hostilities and ending the war.

From our Ukrainian side, there is always FULL support for de-escalation steps, protecting lives, and the necessary decisions to end the war and guarantee lasting peace – the head of state said.

Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that an alleged agreement had been reached between Ukraine and Russia on the immediate cessation of strikes against energy facilities. At the same time, the American president did not specify the concrete terms or timeline for its implementation.

Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect