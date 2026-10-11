Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," which takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement. The American leader wrote about this on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump stressed that the cessation of attacks on energy facilities should begin immediately and called on Ukraine and Russia to abide by the agreement.

From this moment, an energy ceasefire is being declared in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have agreed. Do not violate it! Thank you for your attention to this matter — the U.S. president wrote.

What is known about the agreement

In his post, Trump did not specify how long the ceasefire would last or what mechanisms for monitoring compliance with it were предусмотрed.

The American president's statement also did not make clear whether the agreement applies to all energy facilities or what consequences its potential violation would have.

Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire