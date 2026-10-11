Zelenskyy is ready to hold elections in Ukraine on condition of a full 60-day ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready to organize elections in the country if Russia agrees to a complete ceasefire for at least 60 days. According to him, this amount of time would be enough to prepare the electoral process. Sky News conveyed the head of state's words, citing Zelenskyy's interview with ABC, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that holding elections directly depends on the Russian leadership's readiness to cease hostilities for the specified period.

Please tell Putin: give us two months, 60 days of a complete ceasefire—60 days—and we will organize elections – the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy has already proposed a 60-day truce to hold elections

This is not the first such statement by the Ukrainian president. Back in February, in an interview with Axios, he emphasized that Ukraine needs 60 days of a ceasefire to organize elections.

Thus, Zelenskyy's position remains unchanged: Ukraine is ready to hold a vote provided that Russia ensures a complete cessation of hostilities for two months.

So far, there have been no reports of the Russian side agreeing to the proposed 60-day truce.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ