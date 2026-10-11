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Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2552 views

The WSJ reports a sharp deterioration in relations between Trump and Zelenskyy over strikes on Russian oil refineries. The US does not plan to stop sharing intelligence.

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest point, but the Americans do not plan to stop providing intelligence — WSJ

Relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reached their lowest point since their argument in the Oval Office in 2025. The latest escalation between the leaders threatens to nullify the diplomatic efforts of European allies, who have spent the past 18 months trying to preserve American support for Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Trump’s harsh criticism of Zelenskyy signals deteriorating relations between Washington and Kyiv. This threatens the efforts of European leaders to persuade the American president to continue military assistance to Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries and named the condition11.10.26, 12:33 • 12643 views

One source of tension has been Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. During talks in Miami, Trump representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to WSJ sources, demanded that the Ukrainian delegation stop such attacks.

Washington denies threats to halt aid

According to the publication’s sources, during the meeting, American representatives reminded the Ukrainian side of U.S. support, including the provision of intelligence.

In the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy was accused of "deliberately" delaying peace talks with the Russian Federation11.10.26, 02:17 • 18907 views

Two participants in the talks claim there was no direct threat to halt the exchange of intelligence. At the same time, other WSJ sources believe that the American side hinted clearly enough at the possibility of such a step.

A representative of the U.S. administration denied that any threats were made during the talks.

Thus, according to the WSJ’s assessment, relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have fallen to their lowest level since their public conflict at the White House in 2025, despite the sustained efforts of European partners to establish cooperation between the two presidents.

"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing Zelenskyy11.10.26, 09:47 • 15721 view

Stepan Haftko

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