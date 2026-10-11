"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing Zelenskyy

$44.8550.14
ukenru
Exclusive
08:35 AM • 1520 views
Horoscope for October 12–18: the second half of the week will open up new opportunities
07:13 AM • 10819 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region
06:47 AM • 13164 views
"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing ZelenskyyVideo
06:16 AM • 13147 views
AI and nuclear conflict named as threats to human extinction by 2100 — media
05:59 AM • 13983 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded
Exclusive
05:29 AM • 15437 views
Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine
04:45 AM • 18205 views
The Chongar Bridge to occupied Crimea has been half-destroyed — OSINT analysisVideo
04:00 AM • 17846 views
Military reserves may be needed for pontoon crossings over the Dnipro in Kyiv – Defense Express
03:15 AM • 16530 views
The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oil
October 11, 02:17 AM • 17123 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russia’s missile disposal center may have affected the Kremlin’s strategic programs - Defense Express
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
4m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansionOctober 10, 11:06 PM • 18800 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 16682 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 12469 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 11078 views
Following Russia's overnight strike, the number of injured people in Dnipro is rising — children are among them04:33 AM • 11916 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 52101 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 74305 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 71989 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 75621 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 87496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ed Miliband
Espen Bart Eide
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrested07:04 AM • 3034 views
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhoto05:48 AM • 5824 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 11125 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 12518 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 16729 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Starlink
Fox News

"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13175 views

Elon Musk supported Donald Trump's criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that Ukraine should elect a president capable of reaching a deal.

"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing Zelenskyy
Elon Musk

Businessman Elon Musk, who has once again returned to U.S. leader Donald Trump's team, joined the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

"Zelenskyy has gone too far," Musk wrote beneath a post featuring a video commentary by Trump criticizing the Ukrainian leader.

In addition, Musk said that Ukrainians should elect a new president who would be able to negotiate.

To remind you,

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of negotiating with russia to end the war". 

Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT10.10.26, 01:36 • 18249 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine