Elon Musk

Businessman Elon Musk, who has once again returned to U.S. leader Donald Trump's team, joined the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

"Zelenskyy has gone too far," Musk wrote beneath a post featuring a video commentary by Trump criticizing the Ukrainian leader.

In addition, Musk said that Ukrainians should elect a new president who would be able to negotiate.

To remind you,

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of negotiating with russia to end the war".

Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT