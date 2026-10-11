"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk supported Donald Trump's criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that Ukraine should elect a president capable of reaching a deal.
Businessman Elon Musk, who has once again returned to U.S. leader Donald Trump's team, joined the criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
"Zelenskyy has gone too far," Musk wrote beneath a post featuring a video commentary by Trump criticizing the Ukrainian leader.
In addition, Musk said that Ukrainians should elect a new president who would be able to negotiate.
To remind you,
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of negotiating with russia to end the war".
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