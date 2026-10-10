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Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Kyiv does not plan to halt long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries. Ukraine criticizes the easing of U.S. restrictions and proposes a mutual energy truce.

Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT

Ukraine does not plan to stop attacks with long-range drones on Russian oil refineries, despite US President Donald Trump's agreements with vladimir putin regarding the supply of Russian petroleum products. Financial Times reports this, citing a senior Ukrainian official, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's correspondent Christopher Miller, the agreements between Washington and Moscow sparked disappointment and anger in Kyiv.

At the same time, a senior Ukrainian official assured journalists that strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure would continue.

Kyiv is not abandoning strikes on Russia's oil industry

Ukraine's position was voiced against the backdrop of the US decision to ease restrictions on the sale of Russian petroleum products.

Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement09.10.26, 22:46 • 13858 views

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Washington's move, saying that easing sanctions does not bring peace closer but merely demonstrates weakness to Moscow.

Instead, the Ukrainian side advocates a ceasefire in the energy sector, provided that Russia also agrees to corresponding restrictions.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks09.10.26, 23:20 • 15281 view

Stepan Haftko

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