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Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2862 views

Putin and Trump discussed the war against Ukraine, Iran, and energy. The Kremlin did not report any agreements on ending the hostilities.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin released a statement following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that took place on October 9. The sides discussed the war against Ukraine, the situation surrounding Iran, energy cooperation, and further contacts between Moscow and Washington. This is stated in a message from the Kremlin, UNN writes.

Details

According to the published text, considerable attention during the talks was devoted to the prospects for resolving the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian side did not announce any specific agreements on ending the hostilities or holding further peace talks.

Another topic was the situation on the global energy market. Putin stated that Russia was ready to supply oil and petroleum products to the United States and other countries.

What Putin said after talks with Trump

During a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on October 9, considerable attention was devoted to the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis; the situation surrounding Iran and various aspects of bilateral relations were also raised

– the published statement says.

The Kremlin also emphasized the possibility of expanding energy cooperation with the United States.

During a discussion of the state of global energy affairs, the Russian side confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the American and global markets. I am confident that this will have a positive effect on the entire global economy

 – Putin said.

In addition, according to the Kremlin, the sides confirmed their agreement to continue personal contacts between the presidents, as well as cooperation between the presidential administrations, special services, and other agencies of the two countries.

At the same time, the published reaction of the Russian side does not specify whether Trump and Putin made any progress toward ending the war against Ukraine. The statement also contains no direct confirmation of an agreement to lift U.S. sanctions against Russian petroleum products.

Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement09.10.26, 22:46 • 6094 views

Stepan Haftko

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