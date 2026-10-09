Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gifts to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” diesel with further terror and treachery. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in response to American leader Donald Trump’s statement about supplies of Russian diesel fuel, UNN reports.

There is never peace through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress—a bipartisan delegation—were in Kyiv, and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: “What is needed to end the war?” The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for the war. And today there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something else - Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that recently there had been a European decision to lift sanctions from Russian oligarchs. After that, there were only more Russian strikes and abuses against people. Just this week, a brutal Russian missile strike on a building in Pryluky, aerial bombs on Kramatorsk— on ordinary city buses, constant attacks on Kyiv’s energy facilities, and on the life-supporting infrastructure in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and our other cities. Dozens of people killed and hundreds wounded.

Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk

The Russians are compensating for their inability to achieve the goals set for them on the front with such terror. This year, Russia is weaker on the front than at any other time in the war. That is precisely why Putin relies on terror. That is precisely why he relies on attempts at backroom agreements concerning one or another easing of pressure on Russia, in order to buy more time and opportunities for war. Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is obvious weakness; it plays into Russia’s hands, meaning that it will kill more, wage war longer, respect America even less, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world - the Head of State added.

He added that Ukraine is ready for reciprocal de-escalation steps, and the American team knows this position of ours.

Our strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are Russia’s response to its years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine’s energy sector. Ukraine will not burn Russian oil refining facilities if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. We are proposing precisely such an agreement to America and believe that the strength of the United States is sufficient to achieve such a compromise - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report

Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” diesel with further terror and treachery. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in the war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia and in a reciprocal format - the Head of State added.

Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with Putin

Zelenskyy added that he is counting on America’s fair support for protecting people in Ukraine and on an appropriately strong conversation between the United States and Russia. A strong one, not a weak one.

The US "immediately" issued an export license for Russian diesel that will remain valid until April 7