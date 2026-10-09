Russia will supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets — Trump reached an agreement with Putin

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

U.S. President Donald Trump said after a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia would supply up to 5 million tons of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets, UNN reports.

I have just concluded an extremely successful meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which it was agreed that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets, another 500,000 tons during November, and 1 million tons immediately thereafter - Trump wrote.

He added that, given the condition of its diesel refineries, Russia would then supply 3 million tons of diesel fuel as soon as possible.

Thanks to our complete control over the Strait of Hormuz and this wonderful news regarding Russian energy supplies, diesel fuel prices for Americans and, indeed, throughout the world will fall to record-low levels, and this will happen soon. Lowering prices for Americans, especially for our wonderful farmers, ranchers, and truck drivers, is my highest priority. This is a very big and important announcement. In addition, it should be understood that Iran will not have nuclear weapons - Trump added.

As a reminder

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that "important news" regarding diesel fuel should be expected, with prices remaining near record levels ahead of the November 3 congressional elections, which will determine who controls the legislative body.