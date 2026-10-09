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The US "immediately" issued an export license for Russian diesel that will remain valid until April 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary license to supply Russian diesel fuel to the global market. It will remain valid until April 7, 2027.

The US "immediately" issued an export license for Russian diesel that will remain valid until April 7
Illustrative photo

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the "immediate" issuance of a temporary license allowing Russian diesel fuel to be supplied to the global market following U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about an agreement with Russian dictator vladimir putin, reports UNN.

Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to authorize the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market 

- the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department уточнила that the license allowing the supply of diesel fuel from the russian federation to the global market will remain in effect until April 7, 2027.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump, after speaking with Russian dictator vladimir putin, stated that russia would supply up to 5 million tonnes of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump