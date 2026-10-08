Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced a mirror response to Russia following the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk. He emphasized that Ukraine does not respond to children.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, said that certain "adults" in russia would soon receive a response, reports UNN.
We always respond in kind. Data centers… they attacked and are attacking our data centers. We responded. I cannot disclose all the details. Today I was in Pryluky. A terrible tragedy: they killed 29 people and wounded 54. Five children are dead. Simply a tragedy. And then they wounded seven more children. And then there was a terrible attack in Kramatorsk today: dozens of people were killed
He added that Ukraine acts in kind, but does not respond to children.
It does not and never will respond to them. But certain adults will soon receive a response. Without details
We remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was preparing a response to a new wave of Russian escalation, and also added that work with partners on additional air defense packages was ongoing.