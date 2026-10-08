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Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Zelenskyy announced a mirror response to Russia following the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk. He emphasized that Ukraine does not respond to children.

Certain “adults” in the Russian Federation will soon receive a response — Zelenskyy on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, said that certain "adults" in russia would soon receive a response, reports UNN

We always respond in kind. Data centers… they attacked and are attacking our data centers. We responded. I cannot disclose all the details. Today I was in Pryluky. A terrible tragedy: they killed 29 people and wounded 54. Five children are dead. Simply a tragedy. And then they wounded seven more children. And then there was a terrible attack in Kramatorsk today: dozens of people were killed 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He added that Ukraine acts in kind, but does not respond to children. 

It does not and never will respond to them. But certain adults will soon receive a response. Without details 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was preparing a response to a new wave of Russian escalation, and also added that work with partners on additional air defense packages was ongoing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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