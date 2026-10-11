American Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is allegedly deliberately delaying peace negotiations, despite Washington's proposed favorable terms for settling the war. The lawmaker wrote about this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Luna, the United States offered the Ukrainian side terms that she considers extremely favorable. At the same time, the congresswoman did not specify what agreements exactly were being discussed or what they entail.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna

Zelenskyy is deliberately delaying peace negotiations. I was criticized for saying this, but it is true. The war must end. Significant opportunities are opening up for Ukrainians, and the United States has offered them very favorable terms. It is a shame that all of this is happening – Luna wrote.

What is known about the congresswoman's statement

Luna provided no specific evidence that the Ukrainian president is deliberately obstructing the negotiation process. Her claim about Zelenskyy's actions is a political assessment, not an established fact.

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It is also unclear from the congresswoman's message whether she was referring to new American proposals or terms that had already been discussed. She did not disclose details regarding possible security guarantees, territorial issues, or other provisions.

Additionally

Anna Paulina Luna has previously made critical statements about Ukraine on numerous occasions. In particular, in July 2025, she accused President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly banning the Orthodox Church and threatened to halt American military aid. In January 2026, the congresswoman also claimed that Orthodox Christians were allegedly being persecuted in Ukraine. Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, responded to these accusations by refuting claims of religious persecution and emphasizing that the activities of church structures linked to moscow pose a threat to national security.

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