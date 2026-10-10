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The Ukrainian delegation was shocked by Trump's decision regarding fuel from Russia — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Kyiv was not informed in advance about the authorization to export Russian diesel fuel. The United States accused Zelenskyy of a lack of progress and threatened to halt intelligence sharing.

The Ukrainian delegation was shocked by Trump's decision regarding fuel from Russia — media

Ukrainian negotiators were shocked by Donald Trump’s decision to allow the export of Russian diesel fuel. This is reported by The Kyiv Independent, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Kyiv was not warned in advance, and the meeting itself left the Ukrainian side with the impression that it had been used as a "cover" for a deal with Moscow.

It was not only our delegation there, but also a European one. They all sat there like fools

- this is how a representative of the Ukrainian group, whose name is currently unknown, described the meeting.

According to the publication’s sources, U.S. representatives placed the blame for the lack of progress on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and threatened to halt the sharing of intelligence that helps Ukraine strike targets in Russia.

Additionally

A meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, European countries, and NATO in Miami, devoted to finding ways to de-escalate and end the war, ended earlier than planned.

Ukrainian negotiating groups completed their work in the United States and returned home on October 10.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president who, in his words, is "capable of reaching an agreement with Russia to end the war."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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