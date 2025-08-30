"Moscow used the time to prepare for a leaders' meeting to prepare for strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

$41.260.06
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 38805 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 158603 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 134289 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 83051 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 92161 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 57748 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 115536 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75278 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71535 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165158 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Publications
Exclusives
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 106521 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 111789 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 158610 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 134293 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 115540 views
"Moscow used the time to prepare for a leaders' meeting to prepare for strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

President Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack, which affected 14 regions of Ukraine. One person died in Zaporizhzhia, dozens were injured, including children.

"Moscow used the time to prepare for a leaders' meeting to prepare for strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack, UNN writes.

Details

"In Zaporizhzhia, all services are involved at the site of the Russian strike on a residential five-story building. Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have died and dozens have been injured, including children. Again, an ordinary residential building," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, at night, according to him, air defense forces and emergency services worked in other regions. "Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike. There were many fires, mostly civilian infrastructure was affected: houses, enterprises. Almost 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles and 37 other types of missiles were launched by Russians against normal life," the President noted.

510 out of 537 drones and 38 out of 45 Russian missiles neutralized overnight over Ukraine30.08.25, 09:19 • 1036 views

We saw the world's reaction to the previous shelling. But now, when Russia again shows that it doesn't care about words, we expect real actions. It is clear that Moscow used the time allotted for preparing a meeting at the level of leaders to prepare new massive strikes. The only way to reopen the window of opportunity for diplomacy is tough tariffs against everyone who pumps money into the Russian army, and effective sanctions against Moscow itself - banking and energy. This war will not stop from political statements - real steps are needed. We are waiting for actions from America, Europe and the whole world

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
