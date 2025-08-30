"Moscow used the time to prepare for a leaders' meeting to prepare for strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack, UNN writes.

"In Zaporizhzhia, all services are involved at the site of the Russian strike on a residential five-story building. Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have died and dozens have been injured, including children. Again, an ordinary residential building," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, at night, according to him, air defense forces and emergency services worked in other regions. "Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike. There were many fires, mostly civilian infrastructure was affected: houses, enterprises. Almost 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles and 37 other types of missiles were launched by Russians against normal life," the President noted.

510 out of 537 drones and 38 out of 45 Russian missiles neutralized overnight over Ukraine