"Moscow used the time to prepare for a leaders' meeting to prepare for strikes": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack, which affected 14 regions of Ukraine. One person died in Zaporizhzhia, dozens were injured, including children.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack, UNN writes.
Details
"In Zaporizhzhia, all services are involved at the site of the Russian strike on a residential five-story building. Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have died and dozens have been injured, including children. Again, an ordinary residential building," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
Also, at night, according to him, air defense forces and emergency services worked in other regions. "Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv regions were affected by the strike. There were many fires, mostly civilian infrastructure was affected: houses, enterprises. Almost 540 drones, 8 ballistic missiles and 37 other types of missiles were launched by Russians against normal life," the President noted.
We saw the world's reaction to the previous shelling. But now, when Russia again shows that it doesn't care about words, we expect real actions. It is clear that Moscow used the time allotted for preparing a meeting at the level of leaders to prepare new massive strikes. The only way to reopen the window of opportunity for diplomacy is tough tariffs against everyone who pumps money into the Russian army, and effective sanctions against Moscow itself - banking and energy. This war will not stop from political statements - real steps are needed. We are waiting for actions from America, Europe and the whole world