President: prosperity package for Ukraine is not yet ready, it is important to understand the sources of funding

Documents regarding the post-war prosperity package for Ukraine are not yet ready; it is currently important to understand the sources of funding, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Regarding the prosperity package. We also discussed this, excuse my words, pile of documents, because there are indeed several of them. They are not ready yet, but we see a future with a positive outcome. We need to work more on these documents - Zelenskyy stated.

"Regarding prosperity, it is very important for us, this package of documents, it is very important to understand the sources of funding. They must be clear, transparent, because Ukraine will be rebuilt on this foundation in the coming years. And it is very important that everyone understands, not only our team, but also the next team, and everyone understands where the money will come from, where the funding will come from, and what Ukraine can really count on," the President added.

Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy reiterated: "We have finalized the security guarantees. That's it. And I repeat once again, it depends on the American side. Where, when they are ready. We are ready."

Zelenskyy: security guarantees ready for signing, awaiting Trump's decision

Addition

President Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukraine and the United States are jointly working on a roadmap for prosperity for Ukraine until 2040, which includes the creation of several funds.

As reported, this refers to an "$800 billion prosperity plan." President Zelenskyy also estimated the necessary funds for reconstruction at $700-800 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single framework program for ensuring prosperity (Prosperity Framework) for post-war Ukraine, and this document offers a response built on five key pillars.