President: prosperity package for Ukraine is not yet ready, it is important to understand the sources of funding

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:25 AM • 2054 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 8974 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 9476 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 11039 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 12882 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 19850 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 43343 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 56809 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40091 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33149 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 20577 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 4680 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 6712 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 28134 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 19500 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 9078 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 32796 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 36881 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 48303 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 39649 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 16545 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 33760 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 29758 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 55471 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72951 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

President: prosperity package for Ukraine is not yet ready, it is important to understand the sources of funding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the documents regarding the prosperity program for post-war Ukraine are not yet ready. He emphasized the importance of understanding the sources of funding for the country's reconstruction.

President: prosperity package for Ukraine is not yet ready, it is important to understand the sources of funding

Documents regarding the post-war prosperity package for Ukraine are not yet ready; it is currently important to understand the sources of funding, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Regarding the prosperity package. We also discussed this, excuse my words, pile of documents, because there are indeed several of them. They are not ready yet, but we see a future with a positive outcome. We need to work more on these documents

- Zelenskyy stated.

"Regarding prosperity, it is very important for us, this package of documents, it is very important to understand the sources of funding. They must be clear, transparent, because Ukraine will be rebuilt on this foundation in the coming years. And it is very important that everyone understands, not only our team, but also the next team, and everyone understands where the money will come from, where the funding will come from, and what Ukraine can really count on," the President added.

Regarding security guarantees, Zelenskyy reiterated: "We have finalized the security guarantees. That's it. And I repeat once again, it depends on the American side. Where, when they are ready. We are ready."

Zelenskyy: security guarantees ready for signing, awaiting Trump's decision23.01.26, 10:21 • 1380 views

Addition

President Zelenskyy previously reported that Ukraine and the United States are jointly working on a roadmap for prosperity for Ukraine until 2040, which includes the creation of several funds.

As reported, this refers to an "$800 billion prosperity plan." President Zelenskyy also estimated the necessary funds for reconstruction at $700-800 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single framework program for ensuring prosperity (Prosperity Framework) for post-war Ukraine, and this document offers a response built on five key pillars.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine