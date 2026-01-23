Zelenskyy: security guarantees ready for signing, awaiting Trump's decision

Security guarantees are ready for signing; there will be many more technical details, but the main agreement on security guarantees exists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists, indicating that he "now awaits President Trump to give them a place." "The Donbas issue is key" - it will be discussed, as will the modalities, "how the three sides see it in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow," the President said, according to UNN.

Details

"We indeed had a positive meeting with President Trump, with his team. Positively, to be honest, I raised the issue of air defense. And I think the US will return with a positive result. When the result is in Ukraine, then I will definitely talk about it," the President said in response to a question about US envoy Steve Witkoff's words that only one issue remained to be resolved between Ukrainians and Americans, what that issue was, and whether a solution was found during the meeting with Trump.

Security guarantees

Second, these are our security guarantees; they are indeed ready. And the agreement is ready for signing. Of course, there will be many more different technical details. Based on this document, additional documents will appear. But the main, fundamental agreement on security guarantees exists. Now I await President Trump to give them a place. It's up to him. We are ready to sign these documents, which are so important to us, and I emphasize again, I am confident that these are historical documents. - Zelenskyy announced.

"Why did I mention many details? You know that such a document awaits ratification in the United States Congress, in the Parliament of Ukraine. Therefore, there are many more steps on this path," the President continued.

Prosperity Agreement

"Regarding the prosperity package. We also discussed this, excuse my words, pile of documents, because there are indeed several of them. They are not yet ready, but we see a future with a positive outcome. We need to work more on these documents," Zelenskyy indicated.

Donbas issue

The Donbas issue is key. It will be discussed, and discussed in the modality of how the three sides see it in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow. I spoke with the head of the group, with Umerov, in the morning, and at night. He will work and will give me appropriate signals at each stage of those or other conversations or agreements. - the President said.

Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known