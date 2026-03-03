Zelenskyy: National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for next winter for all regions except Kyiv; government and Air Force received tasks

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 2992 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 6022 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 14109 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 28449 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 94059 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 82581 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 59440 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 50857 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 42731 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 22522 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
74%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediatelyPhotoMarch 3, 03:07 AM • 23033 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 26687 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 27751 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 29151 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 13490 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 30066 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 44276 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 94059 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 60929 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 67828 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 2046 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 25758 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 32845 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 36455 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 35745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy: National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for next winter for all regions except Kyiv; government and Air Force received tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, where resilience plans were approved for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv. The government, the Ministry of Defense, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received tasks regarding preparations for next winter.

Zelenskyy: National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for next winter for all regions except Kyiv; government and Air Force received tasks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today he held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), where resilience plans were approved for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv. The government, including the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received the necessary tasks, UNN reports.

"I have just held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," he said.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, there were reports from all representatives of our regions, the largest cities. "This winter's experience will form the basis for further decisions, namely: updating protection for infrastructure, logistics, key energy facilities, restoring facilities after Russian strikes, and ensuring additional energy capabilities," the President noted.

"The NSDC approved resilience plans for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv, which was given additional time to prepare relevant substantive documents," he said.

- Zelenskyy noted.

And added: "As of today, Kyiv was not ready – just like for this winter. By the next one, it is necessary to prepare and complete every task."

"Every city, every Ukrainian community must be ready for any scenario for the next winter and for real support for people," the President emphasized.

The Government of Ukraine, and in particular the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received the necessary tasks and will help the regions prepare. I thank everyone who truly works for Ukraine, for the defense of our state and people. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Implementation of the Energy Resilience Plan will require attracting banking resources - Svyrydenko28.02.26, 18:38 • 5823 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv