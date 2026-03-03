Zelenskyy: National Security and Defense Council approved resilience plans for next winter for all regions except Kyiv; government and Air Force received tasks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today he held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), where resilience plans were approved for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv. The government, including the Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received the necessary tasks, UNN reports.

"I have just held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," he said. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, there were reports from all representatives of our regions, the largest cities. "This winter's experience will form the basis for further decisions, namely: updating protection for infrastructure, logistics, key energy facilities, restoring facilities after Russian strikes, and ensuring additional energy capabilities," the President noted.

"The NSDC approved resilience plans for all Ukrainian regions and regional cities, except Kyiv, which was given additional time to prepare relevant substantive documents," he said. - Zelenskyy noted.

And added: "As of today, Kyiv was not ready – just like for this winter. By the next one, it is necessary to prepare and complete every task."

"Every city, every Ukrainian community must be ready for any scenario for the next winter and for real support for people," the President emphasized.

The Government of Ukraine, and in particular the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received the necessary tasks and will help the regions prepare. I thank everyone who truly works for Ukraine, for the defense of our state and people. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

