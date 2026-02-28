$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 19794 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 22335 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 29282 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 34885 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 45890 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 43810 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 48794 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 46745 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 44018 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Implementation of the Energy Resilience Plan will require attracting banking resources - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi discussed attracting banks to finance energy recovery. Banks financed UAH 33 billion, providing 1.3 GW of capacity.

Implementation of the Energy Resilience Plan will require attracting banking resources - Svyrydenko

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi discussed the draft plan for regional energy resilience and necessary resources, including opportunities to involve banks in financing energy recovery and protection needs. The Prime Minister announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Met with the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi. Discussed the draft plan for regional energy resilience and necessary resources, including opportunities to involve banks in financing energy recovery and protection needs.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the parties also touched upon the issue of financial stability. "A significant support for Ukraine in this direction should be the receipt of the EFF assistance program from the IMF amounting to $8.1 billion for 2026-2029, which the Fund's Board of Directors approved this week," Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that among the additional areas of development is an increase in business credit penetration.

This is necessary to finance infrastructure reconstruction, particularly energy infrastructure. Currently, this indicator is 8–9% of GDP. For example, in the energy sector, banks have financed UAH 33 billion, which provided 1.3 GW of capacity, while needs are at least three times greater. We agreed to accelerate joint work.

- Svyrydenko added.

"The government also consistently continues to support Ukrainian producers, and we are grateful to the NBU for its openness and cooperation in this work. The NBU has increased the maximum settlement periods for export operations for certain categories of machine-building — agricultural and special equipment, including under HS codes 8424, 8428, 8432, and 8716, from 180 to 270 days. The new regulation will come into force on March 1. This is only the first step. We are working to facilitate export conditions for Ukrainian goods under other codes," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Olga Rozgon

