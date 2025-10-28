Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, 70% is already available
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, of which 70% has already been accumulated. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy are to implement agreements with Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission regarding the financing and supply of equipment for electricity generation.
On October 23, the government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population.