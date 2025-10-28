Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, 70% is already available

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to immediately provide 100% funding for gas imports – 70% is already available. The Head of State announced this during a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

... instructed to immediately provide 100% funding for gas imports – 70% is already available, and we understand how to accumulate the necessary amount. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy must ensure the full implementation of our agreements with Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission regarding the financing and supply of necessary equipment for electricity generation. - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Recall

On October 23, the government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population.