04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44328 views
Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, 70% is already available

Kyiv • UNN

 1014 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, of which 70% has already been accumulated. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy are to implement agreements with Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission regarding the financing and supply of equipment for electricity generation.

Zelenskyy instructed to ensure 100% financing of gas imports, 70% is already available

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to immediately provide 100% funding for gas imports – 70% is already available. The Head of State announced this during a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

... instructed to immediately provide 100% funding for gas imports – 70% is already available, and we understand how to accumulate the necessary amount. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy must ensure the full implementation of our agreements with Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission regarding the financing and supply of necessary equipment for electricity generation.

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister24.10.25, 14:47 • 2602 views

Recall

On October 23, the government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
European Commission
Norway
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine