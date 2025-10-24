Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Ukraine needs about 2 billion euros to finance additional gas imports amid Russian attacks, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during a "question hour" to the government in parliament on Friday, UNN reports.

The amount needed to finance additional gas imports is about 2 billion euros. It will be covered in two ways - internal reserves and external assistance from partners. - Svyrydenko said.

Sources of funding

"Internal reserve. We are talking about the reserve fund, from which we indeed allocated funds yesterday, and also this is the financing of the banking sector of the country's activities of Naftogaz," Svyrydenko said.

"The second part is the assistance of our partners through grants and through loans," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, this involves cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank. Norway is also allocating a grant of 150 million to us.

"Today there was a meeting with the German Minister of Energy, who announced an additional 60 million euros to the relevant fund, which funds will also be directed to the purchase, to the import of gas. This is the plan regarding imports and the amount of financing," Svyrydenko noted.

