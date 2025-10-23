Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports
The government has allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.
According to Svyrydenko, this decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling.
Ukraine needs more gas for a stable heating season. After all, due to massive Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, we have temporarily lost our own production
Svyrydenko emphasized that the purchase of additional energy resources will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply to Ukrainian homes amid Russian energy terror.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian authorities expect that in a very difficult situation, Ukraine should be ready to find gas worth 2 billion dollars, and the country understands where to get gas for this amount.