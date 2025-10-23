Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

$41.760.01
05:55 PM • 964 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 2702 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
02:19 PM • 11769 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 24375 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
October 23, 11:30 AM • 25497 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 24560 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 38694 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 34445 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30319 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12756 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Popular news
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 21904 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideo01:02 PM • 9438 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10468 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14259 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 5346 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14602 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 38707 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 34458 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30332 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 37629 views
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 5834 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10715 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 22145 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 36404 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 56039 views
Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The government has allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.

Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

The government has allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, this decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling.

Ukraine needs more gas for a stable heating season. After all, due to massive Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, we have temporarily lost our own production 

- noted the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the purchase of additional energy resources will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply to Ukrainian homes amid Russian energy terror.

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS facilities: AGSI data recorded a decrease23.10.25, 16:54 • 1658 views

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian authorities expect that in a very difficult situation, Ukraine should be ready to find gas worth 2 billion dollars, and the country understands where to get gas for this amount. 

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine