Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS facilities: AGSI data recorded a decrease

Data from the European platform Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI), which monitors reserves in Ukraine's UGS facilities, recorded a halt in gas storage replenishment on the gas day from October 21 to October 22, 2025, with zero injection, UNN reports.

According to AGSI, the last time such a trend was recorded was on the gas day from April 16 to April 17, 2025.

The very next gas day, from April 17 to April 18, gas injection began, according to AGSI.

Then, on April 21, 2025, Naftogaz Group reported that the team of JSC "Ukrtransgaz" - the operator of Ukraine's gas storage facilities - had started a new season of natural gas injection into underground storage facilities (UGS).

The previous withdrawal season (2024/2025) lasted 167 days.

