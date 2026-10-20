Zelenskyy is heading to Oslo for talks with Trump’s envoys - NYT reports an attempt to "force" a deal

Talks by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Oslo, were officially confirmed by the Norwegian government on October 20, UNN reports.

Details

"U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in meetings on the situation in Ukraine in Oslo. They will join the meetings taking place today in Oslo between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Alexander Stubb, and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre," the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"Ukraine requested the participation of U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the meetings. I am pleased that they can participate. Diplomatic efforts have previously taken place in several countries, and Norway and Finland are glad to continue this work. The aim is to steer diplomatic efforts in a more constructive direction," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre commented.

It was reported that "Witkoff will travel to Oslo, while Kushner will participate remotely."

Meanwhile, as reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak, citing a monitoring resource, "the President's plane has departed for Oslo."

Update

The meeting had previously been reported by U.S. media. Axios reported that Witkoff was heading to Oslo, Norway, on October 20 for talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. According to the publication, "the talks will bring together Ukraine, European allies, and the United States, which seek to develop a peace proposal to present to russia." After that, Witkoff reportedly plans to travel to russia, where he expects to meet with kremlin head vladimir putin and "present ideas developed in close consultation with Ukraine and European partners."



The New York Times also reported on the planned talks, analyzing in its article U.S. President Donald Trump's latest steps regarding russia and Ukraine. In the publication, The New York Times correspondent David Sanger points to "Trump’s increased determination to force a deal on Mr. Zelensky, telling him that holding out to retain occupied portions of the country’s eastern provinces is not worth it — and that there is money to be made for Ukraine, as well, if it would only drop its objections to an accord, even one written largely on Russia’s terms," and that at the talks in Oslo, the "American message" to Zelenskyy would be this.

According to the NYT, the following day Witkoff and Kushner plan to hold talks with putin in his hometown, st. petersburg, in the russian federation.